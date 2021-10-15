NNHS Threat | Park Board Ethics Investigation | Halloween Map

NNHS Threat

Naperville North High School students and staff have been sent home after a threat was made against the school. The district has not stated what that threat is. The building went into a soft lockdown this morning, with no movement to and from the school. The district said students are safe and a staggered release home will take place in coordination with the Naperville Police Department. Last month the school had to close for a day due to a bomb threat.

Park Board Ethics Investigation

An ethics investigation into Naperville Park District Board Commissioner Josh McBroom’s use of social media found that it didn’t violate board policy, according to the park district’s attorney. The decision came as three residents provided remarks on this topic during the meeting’s public comment, expressing support for McBroom. Last month the commissioner made remarks in a private group, which show him talking out of turn for Executive Director Ray McGury and using an emoji to allegedly disparage women on the park board. The results of the investigation find no further action is needed.

CNC Job Fair

The Career & Networking Center held the 2021 Naperville Works! Job Fair today. The event at the Naperville Municipal Center featured over 50 businesses, on the spot interviews, instant job offers, and training opportunities. Employers included those in the education, food service, healthcare and senior living, and retail industries. Career service centers like DuPage County’s Worknet DuPage and National Able’s IT Career Lab joined to help people kick start their job searches. Employers can check out CNC’s upcoming Employer Roundtable October 21 via Zoom, to discuss hiring post-pandemic.

Healthy Driven Half Marathon & 5K

The 2021 Naperville Half Marathon & 5K is taking over Downtown Naperville on Sunday morning. Both races, hosted by Edward-Elmhurst Health, begin and end on Eagle Street. Registration for the 5K is full, but spots are still available for the 13.1-mile race. Though online registration is now closed, you can register on-site for the half marathon the day of. The event takes place on October 17 starting at 7 a.m. Some temporary road closures will take effect. You can check the traffic control plan on the city’s website.

Halloween Map

The Believe House has put together a list of decorated homes for the spooky season. A map of different locations in our area is available on their website. Some pumpkins on the map also include a photo so you can preview the decked out homes. Believe House is still taking suggestions for festive homes that want to be added on the map.