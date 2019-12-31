New Year’s Eve Safety | After Holiday Donations | Successful Year for Sports

Posted on December 31, 2019

Party Responsibly

It’s New Year’s Eve – time to celebrate! But as you take part in the festivities, remember to party responsibly. The Naperville Police Department will be out enforcing the Click It or Ticket and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaigns. If you plan to drink, make sure you also have a plan for a designated driver, public transportation, or a ride-service to get you safely home. And as always, make sure to buckle up.

Donating After the Holidays

The holidays might be over, but the gift of giving can still continue. Local nonprofits like Family Shelter Services need arts and crafts supplies for their younger clients. Goodwill does see a decline in donations after the holidays, so they encourage people to donate any items like clothes and books. If Loaves and Fishes is on your mind, be sure to check their website for their most needed items list. 

Successful Year for Athletic Teams

2019 was quite a year for the local athletic teams with every school bringing home at least one state title, starting in February with the Neuqua Valley boys swimming team taking home second and the Warriors from Waubonsie grabbing third in the state meet. 

The following month, Benet Academy girls basketball finished fourth in state and the Waubonsie Metea Co-op Hockey team won the Blackhawk Cup in the combined division. Water Polo had two trophy winners, the Naperville North girls team took home second while the Naperville Central boys team were champs for the second year in a row. Also in the spring, Naperville North took home third place in badminton and first place in Girls Soccer, while Benet Academy also had a state winner in girls soccer in 2A. 

Moving to the fall of this school year, we’ve already had quite a few winners. Starting off the trophy hoisting was Benet Academy taking second place in 1A tennis. The Redwings were also 2A state champs in cross country, Boys Soccer, and Girls Volleyball. The Huskies from Naperville North four-peated as state cross country champs and Neuqua Valley girls swimming rounded out our trophy winners in November, taking home the title for the second year in a row. 

