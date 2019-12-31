A Happy New Year Message from NCTV17

Happy New Year from Naperville Community Television (NCTV17). As you celebrated the holidays with friends and family you may have shared a story or two. Stories create community. They help us see our world in another perspective and can open hearts and minds to new possibilities. Stories inform, inspire and entertain. Stories bring us together. And, that’s why NCTV17’s mission is all about telling local stories on TV and online.

Since 1987, NCTV17 has told our community’s collective story through thousands of individual stories. Whether the story is about honoring veterans, students making a difference or neighbors giving back, each story connects us at a very human level.

As we begin a new year and a new decade, let’s make a resolution to share more stories and create a stronger community together. Happy New Year.

Share Your Story With the Community

Do you have a great story to share or know of someone who does? Does your neighbor have a special talent or cool collection we should know about? Is there somebody who inspires you and his or her story might do the same for many others? NCTV17 would love to hear about it. In the new year, please think of your neighborhood television station when you hear a great story happening in or around town. Share that story with NCTV17 and we may be interested in passing that onto the community through Naperville News 17 or one of our many other programs.

Help Us to Share Our Stories

As a nonprofit, we are here to serve the community by through video storytelling. In doing so, we invite you to not only share great stories with us, but to help be a part of sharing our stories. Please “like” NCTV17 on Facebook and “share” any posts that resonate with you. Thank you and have a great 2020!