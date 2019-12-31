A Happy New Year Message from NCTV17

Posted on December 31, 2019

Happy New Year from Naperville Community Television (NCTV17).  As you celebrated the holidays with friends and family you may have shared a story or two. Stories create community.  They help us see our world in another perspective and can open hearts and minds to new possibilities. Stories inform, inspire and entertain.  Stories bring us together.  And, that’s why NCTV17’s mission is all about telling local stories on TV and online.

Since 1987, NCTV17 has told our community’s collective story through thousands of individual stories.   Whether the story is about honoring veterans, students making a difference or neighbors giving back, each story connects us at a very human level.

As we begin a new year and a new decade, let’s make a resolution to share more stories and create a stronger community together.  Happy New Year.

Share Your Story With the Community

Do you have a great story to share or know of someone who does?  Does your neighbor have a special talent or cool collection we should know about?  Is there somebody who inspires you and his or her story might do the same for many others?  NCTV17 would love to hear about it.  In the new year, please think of your neighborhood television station when you hear a great story happening in or around town.  Share that story with NCTV17 and we may be interested in passing that onto the community through Naperville News 17 or one of our many other programs.

Help Us to Share Our Stories

As a nonprofit, we are here to serve the community by through video storytelling.  In doing so, we invite you to not only share great stories with us, but to help be a part of sharing our stories.  Please “like” NCTV17 on Facebook and “share” any posts that resonate with you.  Thank you and have a great 2020!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update

THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, CONSIDER DONATING $17 FOR 17

Through the power of television, NCTV17 captures the spirit, character and experience of Naperville and keeps residents informed and connected to each other and their community.

cat2array(64) { [0]=> int(13759) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(11961) [8]=> int(12127) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11111) [16]=> int(12126) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(6957) [23]=> int(12128) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(4101) [32]=> int(12129) [33]=> int(13) [34]=> int(19) [35]=> int(24) [36]=> int(27) [37]=> int(28) [38]=> int(36) [39]=> int(2663) [40]=> int(13588) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(1714) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1233) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1232) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(42) [62]=> int(4) [63]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Authors Revealed
  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409