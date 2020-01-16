New Water Street Building | Seoul Taco Ribbon Cutting | Concerts In Your Park Voting

New Water Street Building:

There could be a new building coming to Water Street. At last night’s Planning and Zoning meeting commissioners unanimously voted to approve River Main. The five-story structure will have a 270-degree view that will oversee the DuPage River. The multi-use building would contain retail stores, offices, and restaurants. River Main officials said if approved by council, the building could be open as early as March of next year.

Seoul Taco Ribbon Cutting:

Yesterday was the official ribbon cutting for Seoul Taco. Naperville mayor Steve Chirico and other officials were on hand to welcome the restaurant to downtown Naperville, at their location at 206 S. Washington Street. The eatery is known for Korean flavors packed into Mexican-style foods, like tacos and burritos.

Concerts in Your Park Voting:

Voting is now open for Concerts in Your Park. The Naperville Park District invites residents to head online to their website and choose the location and music style they’d like to see performed in their free, six concert series over the summer. You can vote for one park and one genre of music, through January 26. The winning parks will be announced on February 3.

Library Honor:

The Naperville Public Library has once again received a five-star rating from the Library Journal. The ranking is given based on selected per capita output measures, indicating how much the public uses the library. Our library system is one of ten in the $10 million to $29.9 million-expenditure range to receive a five-star rating.

NCC Players Named All Americans:

A pair of North Central College baseball players has been selected as Division III preseason All Americans. Junior pitcher Charlie Klemm and junior catcher Rob Marinec were both named D3baseball.com second team preseason All Americans. Last spring, Marinec was named the CCIW Player of the Year while Klemm was the CCIW Pitcher of the Year. Earlier this month, NCC head coach Ed Mathey was honored as the 2019 recipient of the Gordie Gillespie College Coach of the Year, awarded by the Pitch & Hit Club of Chicago.

