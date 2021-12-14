New Voting Equipment | Morton Arboretum Anniversary | Elves in Downtown Naperville

New Voting Equipment Arrives to DuPage County

New voting equipment has arrived to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. The Hart InterCivic Verity paper voting system, featuring 100 percent paper ballots, will be used in the 2022 primary election. The county’s new system will ensure all voters have the same voting experience, as there is no different size or shape of ballot for voters with disabilities. The Verity system meets the highest election security standards and is not connected to the internet, according to a DuPage County press release. The system includes automatic counting for write-in votes, ranked choice voting capability, faster and reliable recounts, and multiple language options.

Morton Arboretum Anniversary

Today marks the start of the Morton Arboretum’s yearlong celebration to commemorate 100 years. Founded by famous salt maker, Joy Morton, December 14, 2022 will mark the museum’s centennial. Today those festivities begin with free daytime general admission. Timed-entry tickets are required and can be found on the arboretum’s website. Tickets do not include admission to Illumination.

Community Christmas Meals

The YMCA and Naperville Park District will be providing Christmas meals for Naperville seniors and families in need. Volunteers will deliver up to 300 meals the morning of December 24. Community members can make a donation to support the holiday initiative through the park district website.

Elves in Downtown Naperville

Some of Santa’s helpers are in Downtown Naperville, but they’re not in plain sight. The elves are hiding in downtown shops, either in store windows or inside the business. Children can print out a passport to help guide them on the hunt, and there will be chances to win prizes. The event runs until December 22.