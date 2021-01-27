New Vaccination Site | Crime Reform Bill | Best Work From Home Town

New Vaccination Site

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to DuPage County. The current COVID-19 testing site at the DuPage County Complex will be converted into a vaccination site next month. It will replace the vaccine clinic currently run at the health department’s main office in Wheaton. The testing site is wrapping up operations on January 29. DuPage County is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1b. Health department officials say supply of the vaccine is extremely limited, but DuPage County residents can register for appointment notifications on the DuPage County Health Department website.

Crime Reform Bill

Tomorrow the Naperville Park District Board will consider a resolution to recommend that Governor J.B. Pritzker veto House Bill 3653. The criminal justice reform bill would bring a number of statewide changes, including ending cash bail, expanding use of force guidelines and training for police and requiring all officers to wear body cameras by 2025. A similar resolution was put forth at yesterday’s DuPage County Board meeting. The group voted to postpone the resolution indefinitely, after some board members said it wasn’t the board’s function to discuss and debate state level legislation. Naperville City Council voted against a similar resolution at its latest meeting.

Small Business Help

Last night, Congressmen Sean Casten and Bill Foster along with Rob Steiner of Small Business Administration – Illinois Office hosted a webinar for small business owners. They discussed the next round of aid for small businesses, which includes $325 billion, the bulk of which is another PPP program. Steiner went over loan forgiveness eligibility, taking out a second PPP loan, and other stimulus programs for small businesses. The complete webinar is available on Congressman Casten’s Facebook page.

New Flower Shop

A new business is set to bloom in Downtown Naperville this spring. Andrew’s Garden will be opening at 32 W. Chicago Avenue. This is the second location for the European-style floral shop; their first is in Wheaton. They take over the space from Alicia’s Photography, which is in plans to build a new studio.

Best Work From Home Town

Money Magazine has named Naperville as one of the top ten places to live if you work from home. The rankings are of cities with a population of over 25,000. They took into account factors like high-speed internet access, room-to-person ratios, number of those working from home pre-pandemic and access to facilities like parks, daycares and pharmacies.

