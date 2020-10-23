New Restrictions In Effect | Fall Family Fun Day | Remembering Glen Ekey

New Restrictions Go Into Effect

Additional restrictions for Regions 7 and 8, which include Will and DuPage Counties, go into effect today. Bars and restaurants cannot provide indoor service and must close by 11 p.m. Gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% room capacity. Mitigations will be lifted once a region’s seven-day positivity rate remains at 6.5% or below for three consecutive days. Region 7 is currently at 9.1 and Region 8 is at 9.4. Dine Naperville has also launched a new campaign. Mask Up and Carry Out encourages residents to wear a face mask and order carry out or delivery at Naperville restaurants.

Mail-In Voter Fraud Investigation

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office is investigating three cases of possible voter fraud. Each case alleges that a mail-in ballot was requested for a person who is dead. The Election Division of the DuPage County Clerk’s Office initially flagged a total of nine applications after procedural safeguards indicated there might be some discrepancies. The State’s Attorney said three of those might warrant criminal charges.

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park Opening

A new park is partially opening in south Naperville tomorrow. Wolf’s Crossing Community Park includes a 1.4 mile trail, playground, multiple sports courts, a challenge course to test out ninja abilities, and Pull Up Bars for Patriots which invites you to perform pull ups in honor of fallen service members. There will also be fitness stations, the Wolf’s Crossing Pavilion, and a nature play area. A grand opening event is planned for late May 2021.

Fall Family Fun Day

Businesses are bringing a Fall Family Fun Day to Water Street in Downtown Naperville tomorrow. A pumpkin patch, street chalk artist, balloon twisting, a clown, and a stilt-walker will be part of the celebrations. Families are asked to wear masks and maintain social distance. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

And this Sunday, though there is no downtown-wide trick-or-treat event due to COVID, select businesses will be handing out candy and Halloween surprises to costumed kids. You can check the Downtown Naperville website for participating businesses handing out treats from 10 a.m. to noon.

Remembering Glen Ekey

Former Naperville Park District Executive Director Glen Ekey died earlier this morning at his south Naperville home. Ekey served as the park district’s executive director from 1981 to 1996. The former executive director introduced the idea of Ribfest to Naperville. The park district’s current executive director, Ray McGury, said Ekey was a close friend and mentor.