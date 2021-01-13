New Residential Development | Vaccination Progress | Bald Eagle Sightings

New Residential Development

A new residential development will be built near the Naperville Metra station. At last week’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group voted through a proposal by Bridge Street Properties of Naperville for variances to allow the construction of nine townhomes and four duplexes at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Loomis Street. The four single-family homes currently there will be demolished, with the four lots then combined for the project. The variances passed unanimously, despite some concerns voiced by neighboring residents about density and an increase in garbage and recycling containers on the street.

Vaccination Progress

The Illinois Department of Public Health now has a website which updates COVID-19 vaccination progress across the state. The latest batch of data shows DuPage County has administered nearly 30,000 doses of the vaccine, with 7,612 people in the county fully vaccinated. Will County has administered 17,632 vaccines, with almost 5,000 fully vaccinated. Currently less than 1% of the population of each county has been fully vaccinated. Both counties are still working through inoculating those in the 1a group, which includes health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

Jaycees New Board

Last night, the Naperville Jaycees swore in its 2021 officers and Board of Directors. For the first time in the organization’s history, the board and officers are entirely made up of women. New president Cori Cozort said it shows how far the organization has come since it started as an all-male group in 1964.

Bald Eagle Sightings

The Forest Preserve District of Will County reports a bonanza of bald eagle sightings at its Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet. Birdwatchers have flocked to the area, capturing photos like those pictured posted to the Will County Wildlife Facebook group. The forest preserve says the area’s proximity to the Des Plaines River and ample food supply for the birds are what draw the eagles to the spot. Birdwatchers also report sightings at Whalon Lake, Lake Renwick Preserve and McKinley Woods A reminder to those on the lookout – never get close to an eagle or their nest, and do not publicly disclose a nest’s location.

