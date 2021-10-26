New Police Chief | Naperville Budget Workshop | Reindeer Road Christmas Lights

New Police Chief

The City of Naperville announced that Jason Arres has been named the Naperville Police Department’s new chief of police. Arres has been serving as interim chief since July 2, after the retirement of Chief Bob Marshall. The city has been interviewing candidates for the position for the past three months. But with 20 years of experience in Naperville and time served as deputy chief of the patrol division under Marshall, Arres stood out to city officials as the best candidate for the job. He will be sworn in as chief of police November 10.

Naperville Budget Workshop

Last night members of the Naperville City Council took a first look at the city’s proposed budget for 2022. It includes $540.49 million to cover the cost of service to residents. The budget works under the assumption that there are five main priorities, including public safety, infrastructure and utilities, sustainability, beautification and financial stability and economy. The budget also takes into account that most city revenue is up despite the impact of COVID-19. Employment issues were also noted during the workshop. The council is expected to hold two more budget workshops before putting the proposal to a vote. By state statute, the city is required to adopt its budget by Dec. 7.

Pumpkin Palooza

The DuPage Children’s Museum is offering lots of fall fun with this weekend’s Pumpkin Palooza event. It runs Saturday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features a variety of activities that mix fall and Halloween themes with science and art for educational hands-on play. Activities will be held in the museum parking lot and inside the building. Pumpkin Palooza is included with general admission and is free for museum members.

Reindeer Road Christmas Lights

Naperville residents can look forward to the inaugural Reindeer Road Christmas Lights event this December. Hosted at Highpoint Church, the drive-thru lights attraction will feature giant lighted reindeer, Christmas music, photo opportunities, and more. The event is being put together by Naperville Park Board Commissioner Rich Janor in collaboration with Manchester Light Show creator Matt Baker. A full list of dates and times can be found on the Reindeer Road website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!