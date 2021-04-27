New Outdoor Mask Guidance | D204 Vote on STEM School | Baby Bison

New Outdoor Mask Guidance

The CDC has issued new mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. They are now free to unmask outdoors while walking, running, or biking, and at small gatherings or while dining outside with members of other households. It’s still recommended that fully vaccinated people wear a mask at large outdoor gatherings and indoor gatherings. Those who are not fully vaccinated should still mask up at all gatherings. A person becomes fully vaccinated two weeks after their final shot of whichever vaccine they have been administered.

D204 Vote on STEM School

In a 4-3 decision, Indian Prairie School District 204’s Board of Education voted against terminating its partnership with the John C. Dunham STEM Partnership School. IPSD 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley had amended his original recommendation, so that District 204’s partnership would end with the 2022-2023 school year. That would give third graders and sixth graders already enrolled in the program a chance to graduate at their respective educational levels. But some board members felt there wasn’t a sufficient process to determine if the STEM school, which partners with three other school districts and Aurora University, should close. Even with District 204’s vote, the STEM school could still close after the next school year if West Aurora or Aurora University is in favor of ending the partnership, as Batavia and East Aurora have already voted in favor of dissolving theirs.

New Chamber Chair

Current Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Ian Holzhauer is resigning from his post, welcoming new chair, Christina Caton Kitchel. Holzhauer will be taking a seat on the city council dais when he is sworn in as a new councilman May 2. Caton Kitchel will officially assume her duties on May 1. The two were celebrated at a press conference discussing the transition earlier today at the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce office. Caton Kitchel will serve as Board Chair through December 31, 2022

Stroll After Sunset at Cantigny

Cantigny Park is inviting visitors to “Stroll After Sunset.” Starting May 5, the park plans to remain open an hour past sunset every Wednesday through the summer, to allow guests a little more time to explore the grounds along with new pathways and lighting. For May, that means closing time will be around 9 p.m., but will shift to as late as 9:30 p.m. as the days grow longer. The First Division Museum on the grounds will be open until 8 p.m. on those Wednesday nights. All other nights, the park will close at sunset as usual.

Baby Bison

It’s baby bison time at Fermilab. The first calf of the season was born yesterday, and both mom and baby are reportedly doing well. In years past visitors were able to come see the bison at the Fermilab campus, but due to COVID-19, the lab is currently closed to the public. Fermilab expects between 16 to 18 new calves this spring.

