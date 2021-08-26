New Mask, Vaccine Policies | DMV Appointments | Greene Barn Fundraising Run

New Mask, Vaccine Policies

Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced a statewide indoor mask mandate for everyone aged 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status. It goes into effect on Monday, August 30. He’s also requiring that all educators and employees in preschool through 12th grade schools, higher education staff and students, and healthcare workers in a variety of settings be vaccinated, or submit to COVID-19 testing at least once a week. That edict takes effect September 5. The new policies are meant to help relieve strain on hospitals as COVID-19 cases and admissions have been on the rise across the state.

DMV Appointments Required

The Naperville DMV at 931 75th Street will be requiring appointments for driver’s license and state ID card services, behind-the-wheel road tests and REAL IDs, beginning September 9. The Naperville location is one of 16 DMVs in the Chicagoland area moving to the appointment-based model, which was announced by Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White on Wednesday. He hopes the new protocol will help curb the heavy customer volume. Appointments can be made online at the Secretary of State website or by calling 844-817-4649.

Rainbow Cone

The famous five-flavor cone has returned to Naperville. The Original Rainbow Cone truck will be at Buona restaurant at 1588 Naperville Wheaton Road today through Sunday. You can find them there from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Rooted Acoustic Barn Raising 5.5K

The third annual Rooted Acoustic Barn Raising 5.5K is set for this Sunday, August 29. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Greene Barn at the corner of Hobson and Greene Roads in Naperville, and is meant to help raise awareness and funds for the local landmark. There’s also a 1-mile dash for kids. The entire event takes place within the Greene Valley Forest Preserve. The barn will be open to the public, and there will be music, art and refreshments on hand. Registration information can be found on the Greene Barn website.

