New Mask Guidance | School Mask Update | Austin Giorgio

New Mask Guidance

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it is fully adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) indoor masking recommendation that came out yesterday . According to the CDC, the “Delta variant [is] spreading twice as easily from person to person as previous strains.” That’s why the CDC is recommending that everyone, including fully vaccinated people, wear a mask in public indoor settings with substantial and high transmissions. Areas of substantial transmission are considered by CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Areas of high transmission are considered to be those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Will County is currently at substantial, and DuPage County is at a moderate level.

School Mask Update

School Mask Guidance was another part of the CDC’s recommendations yesterday, which included universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Indian Prairie School District 204 said yesterday that their mask policy hadn’t changed, which gives families the option of masking their children or not. For Naperville School District 203 the answer isn’t clear. In an email the school district said they are finalizing their 2021-2022 school year plans and will share them as soon as possible.

Edward COVID Numbers

Edward Hospital is currently treating 12 patients with confirm cases of COVID-19. The hospital has had 157 people die with cases of the virus, but no deaths related to COVID-19 over the last week. Since March of last year the hospital has discharged over 2,300 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

WNV In Will County

The Will County Health Department reported its first West Nile Virus (WNV) mosquito case yesterday. A mosquito tested positive on Monday, July 26, after being collected from a Will County Health Department (WCHD) mosquito trap in Homer Glen on Friday, July 23, WCHD said. There have been no human cases of WNV in Illinois thus far this year.

Austin Giorgio

Former star of “The Voice” Austin Giorgio will perform in Naperville this weekend. The musical talent will hit Festa Italiana’s stage this Friday at 6 p.m. Festa Italiana will go from July 30 to August 1 at Naper Settlement, and will be benefiting the Naperville area Humane Society. For more information, visit Star Event’s website.