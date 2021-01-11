New Loaves & Fishes Site | Restaurant Week | Remember Father Jude

Loaves & Fishes Acquires New Space

Loaves & Fishes Community Services recently purchased a 30,000 square foot warehouse. Located at 580 Exchange Court in Aurora, the new building will serve as a hub where food can be received and stored before being delivered to the non-profit’s market and pantries. It will allow Loaves & Fishes to nearly triple the amount of families it serves while also reducing the cost to serve each family. They hope the $3.1 million project will be complete and operating by June.

COVID-19 Update

Edward Hospital is currently treating 45 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were three deaths there in the last 72 hours attributed to the virus, bringing the total to 123 deaths at Edward since the pandemic began. However, 30 inpatients were discharged from the hospital over the weekend. Region 7 of the Restore Illinois Plan, which includes Will County, has a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 11.4% as of January 7. Region 8, which includes DuPage County, sits at 10.6% in that same metric, though has less than 20% surgical bed availability. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced last week that region’s that meet the requirements to move out of Tier 3 will be eligible to do so starting on January 15.

Naperville Restaurant Week

Naperville Restaurant Week is back for the eighth year. Though it’s called restaurant week, you can actually take advantage of local deals through the end of the month. Restaurants are offering either prix fixe menus or discounts on items or orders. The discount deals apply to outdoor dining, pick up, and delivery. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on DineNaperville.com.

Therapeutic Laser at Willowbrook

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn has a new therapeutic laser for its patients. The “cold laser” provides pain relief and stimulates bone, wound, and tissue healing and regeneration. The center purchased the medical equipment last month.

Benet’s Father Jude Obituary

Benet Academy is mourning the death of former longtime school President Father Jude Randall O.S.B. A 1951 graduate of the school then known as St. Procopius Academy, Father Jude was appointed president of Benet in 1992 and held the position until his retirement in 2012. Students will remember him for his fun handshakes and beloved golden retriever Benny.