New Landmarking Process Discussed | Ambulance Sent To Ukraine | Last Fling Lineup

City Council Discusses New Landmarking Procedures

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the group took on the topic of the future of Naperville’s landmarking process. Recently council denied a request by Naperville Preservation Inc. to landmark the Kroehler YMCA. That brought up the greater question of what balance there was between historic preservation and rights of the owner of a building. Members of city council discussed how owners might be encouraged and incentivized more to initate landmarking procedures themselves, rather than being pushed into landmarking involuntarily by outside parties. During public comment, members of Naperville Preservation Inc. as well as the CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce all spoke in favor of updating the landmarking process. After lengthy discussions, Councilman Ian Holzhauer introduced a two-part proposal that would first, remove the ability for citizens to initiate a landmarking petition and instead allow the City Council to do so with a majority vote and second, create a robust program for voluntary landmarking for interested residents. The council voted 5-4 in favor of Holzhauer’s proposal.

Medical Supplies, Ambulance To Ukraine

This morning, an ambulance loaded with medical supplies got sent off from the Naperville Public Works building with a final destination of Ukraine. The Naperville Sister Cities Commission along with Marquette Companies, Edward-Elmhurst Health, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Clubs in Naperville and KidsMatter have been collecting donations, medical supplies, and the ambulance itself to donate to Ukraine. Nitra, Slovakia, one of Naperville’s Sister Cities, is located on the border of Ukraine and is one of the destinations along with Kiev that the supplies will be sent to. Donations are still being accepted online.

Kingshill Playground Renovations

There’s fresh fun to be had over at Kingshill Park at 4271 White Eagle Drive. Yesterday the Naperville Park District held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the park’s new playground renovations. It features new equipment for both age groups 2 to 5 as well as those 5 to 12, with a challenge course area, play structures, and of course, swings. The new design was created with the help of input from area residents.

Musical Lineup Announced for Naperville Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees have put out their musical lineup for the Last Fling. The free four-day weekend event will take place in downtown Naperville from September 2 through 5. The headlining acts on each night include Sixteen Candles, The Boy Band Night, Too Hype Crew and ARRA. Along with the music, there will be food and drinks, a family fun area, a carnival, and of course a parade kicking off at 10 a.m. on Labor Day. More information about the event can be found on the Last Fling website.