New COVID-19 Testing Sites | Naper Nights Canceled | Farmers Markets

New COVID-19 Testing Sites

Two new COVID-19 testing sites will be opening in DuPage County. The first is a drive-thru site at the DuPage County Complex, opening June 16. Testing is free for DuPage County residents and no appointment, referral or insurance is needed. The site will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until 400 tests are completed each day.

The second is a drive-thru testing site in Willowbrook that began this week at Anne M. Jeans Elementary School. Testing there will be available through Pillars Community Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Limited tests are available to anyone with symptoms or exposure to COVID-19. Appointments are required. As of June 11, DuPage County has 8,318 confirmed cases to date and 421 deaths.

Naper Nights Canceled

Naper Settlement has canceled its June, July, and August Naper Nights Concert Series due to public gathering restrictions because of COVID-19. The shows have been rescheduled to September, with performances contingent upon Illinois moving to Phase 5 of Governor JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. The September concerts will have strict safety protocols including limited capacity, required face masks, and social distancing.

Two Farmers Markets Back

The 95th Street Farmers Market and the Naperville Farmer’s Market are back for the summer. Both have some new protocols in light of COVID-19 concerns. These include no food sampling, social distancing of vendors, no on-site eating, and credit card or exact cash payments. The 95th Street market is open Thursdays from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the 95th Street Library parking lot. The Naperville Farmer’s Market runs Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon at 200 East 5th Avenue, and offers a drive-thru service from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The St. John’s Farmers Market has been canceled this year.

Loaves and Fishes Contest

Loaves and Fishes is asking students to use their video skills to lend new perspectives to the challenge of hunger and food insecurity. Through Their Eyes is a video contest for elementary through high school students. They’re asked to take part in the Miss a Meal experience, skipping out on at least one meal, and then sharing their thoughts, reflections, and ideas to fight hunger in a 2-4 minute video clip. A $100 gift card to Downtown Naperville will be awarded to the top video in each age category. The contest runs from June 15 to July 12.