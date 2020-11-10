New COVID Mitigations | D204 Delays Hybrid | Streetscape Discussion

Stricter COVID Mitigations

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced stricter rules for several Illinois regions yesterday, including Regions 7 and 8, which incorporates Will and DuPage Counties. This moves our area to Tier 2 mitigations, meaning restaurants and bars must limit group sizes to six, only 10 people or fewer may attend meetings or social gatherings, and a limit of 25 people or 25% capacity at organized recreational activities. Regions 7 and 8 are significantly above the 8% threshold for seven-day rolling positivity rate. Region 7 is at 16.4% and Region 8 is at 13.7%. Edward Hospital is treating 82 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there were three COVID-19 related deaths at the hospital in the last 24 hours. Ten patients with COVID were discharged from the hospital in that same timeframe.

D204 Delays Hybrid Learning Transition

Indian Prairie School District 204 will remain in fully remote learning through at least November 27, the last day of Thanksgiving break. Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said via email that due to significant increases in COVID-19 cases, the district will not transition to a hybrid learning model until the DuPage County Health Department moves the area from Substantial Community Transmission to Moderate Community Transmission. Talley also announced that the district will postpone the basketball season until it is safe to play.

Budget Workshop

Last night, Naperville City Council held its second virtual 2021 budget workshop, where the group went over the local economy, city programs, and council’s special interest areas. One project that got a lot of attention was the Downtown Streetscape Improvement project, which had council split on what to do. The city can either do those improvements in 2021 before the Washington Street Bridge is redone, or after in 2024. Many felt waiting that long would allow the streetscape to continue to deteriorate, while others said businesses don’t want the construction to drive away customers during a pandemic. Council may discuss the issue further at a future meeting.

Marine Corps Flag Raising Ceremony

The Naperville Marines hosted a flag-raising ceremony this morning in front of City Hall. They commemorated the 245th anniversary of the Marine Corps with members of the Judd Kendall VFW in attendance.