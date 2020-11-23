New COVID Testing Site | Mayor Addresses Controversy | Santa’s Workshop

New COVID Testing Site

DuPage County has opened another COVID-19 testing site in Villa Park. Individuals can get tested at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park. Testing is free but limited tests are available per day. This is a drive-thru testing site where individuals will give themselves a nasal swab test with instructions from staff. More information on the testing site can be found on the DuPage County Health Department’s website.

Mayor Chirico Addresses Controversy

Mayor Steve Chirico has responded after a woman identifying herself as his niece noted on Twitter that the mayor had attended his daughter’s wedding in Florida over the weekend, where he was photographed with a group of people not wearing masks. In a statement, Chirico said that he and his family were tested for coronavirus prior to leaving for their trip, and all tested negative. “It was an outdoor wedding and reception with a total of 53 guests,” Chirico said. “Upon my return to Naperville, I will be quarantining and testing again.”

Museum Grants

Two Naperville museums have been awarded grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Naper Settlement and the DuPage Children’s Museum received around $841,000 combined through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grant. The settlement plans on using their $749,700 for one of their main capital projects, the agricultural center. The children’s museum will use their $92,000 for roof maintenance.

Troops 889 and 1776 Christmas Tree Sale

Boys Troop 889 and Girls Troop 1776 are holding their annual Christmas tree sale at Wheatland Salem Methodist Church. The Christmas tree sale has been going on for 30 years and is the main fundraiser for the two troops. Last year they were able to raise $30,000 by selling 900 trees and hope to do the same this year. The tree sale runs until December 18.

Santa’s Workshop

COVID-19 isn’t stopping the big man in red from meeting all the boys and girls this year. The Naperville Park District is bringing Santa’s Workshop to the Riverwalk Café starting December 2 and running through the 23rd. Each night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., families can have a short conversation with Santa using “special North Pole technology.” The workshop is replacing the annual Santa House this year, and is designed to meet all COVID-19 requirements and keep everyone safe. More information can be found on the park district’s website.

