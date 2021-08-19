New Costco Opens | ICN Project Discussion | First Day of School

New Costco Opens

The city of Naperville is now home to two Costco stores with the latest opening its doors today. City officials believe the store, located at 1255 E. Ogden Ave., could serve as a catalyst for future development and redevelopment activity in and around the East Ogden corridor. It could be joined by Amazon Fresh, which is currently seeking a liquor license for a second location in Naperville at 1351 E. Ogden Avenue, as per city documents.

ICN Project Discussion

Public testimony for the Islamic Center of Naperville’s 248th Avenue project continued at last night’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The majority of public comment came from Daniel Shapiro, the attorney who represents the Tall Grass and Penncross Knoll homeowners associations and Naperville Sustainable Development. He said the groups do not oppose ICN’s desire for a mosque to be built, but rather the other facilities in their plan like the school, multi-purpose hall, and gymnasium, due to concerns with the size, the intensity, and traffic. A traffic engineer for the group also had doubts about the project’s plans, including whether a Naperville fire truck would be able to get in and of the parking lot. However, city staff said ICN’s preliminary plans are up to code. Public comment on the matter is scheduled to continue at the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on September 1.

First Day of School

Whether arriving on foot, by bike, or on the bus – Naperville School District 203 students were ready for the first day of school. Students at Kingsley Elementary were greeted by teachers and staff this morning to kick off a new school year. District 203 schools are back to their normal schedules with five full days of in-person learning, including lunch. Due to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate, universal masking indoors is required regardless of vaccination status.

And school is also back in session at Indian Prairie School District 204. Teachers gave a warm welcome to students as they walked in for their first day. The district started the school year entirely in person, in contrast to last fall’s remote start. The district is still tallying first day attendance, but Hill Middle School Principal Michael Dutdut said his school had around 850 kids attend.

