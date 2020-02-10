New Concept for 5th Ave | NOAH’s Closure | Basketball Thrillers

New Concept for 5th Avenue

Ryan Companies will propose a new concept for the 5th Avenue Redevelopment project on Saturday. After their previous draft was voted down by Naperville City Council, Ryan has amended their plan based on that feedback. Housing density has dropped from a maximum of 405 units to 292 units, maximum height has decreased from 83 feet to 70 feet, and affordable housing units now make up 24% of the new concept residences, up from 17% in their September concept. Ryan will present their revisions to the 5th Avenue Steering Committee and members of the public on February 15 at 10:30 a.m. in Meeting Room B. You can view the proposal on the city’s website.

NOAH’s Closure

NOAH’s Event Venue in Naperville closed this weekend due to bankruptcy, which has already affected a Naperville event. Variety, The Children’s Charity of Illinois was planning to host an Oscars Watch Party fundraiser at the venue. The watch party was moved to Elements at Water Street in Downtown Naperville. According to ABC News 5 Cleveland, about $7 million worth of events, many of them weddings, remain and may be canceled and more than two dozens locations across the nation have shut their doors. If you had booked Noah’s Event Venue, the Naperville Convention and Visitor Bureau has offered to help find a new venue and assist in any way they can. You can contact Carlos Madinya at cmadinya@naper.org.

Fermilab

Fermilab in Batavia opened its doors once again for their 16th annual Family Open House. Around 2,500 people filled the laboratory as kids put their science hats on to learn through hands-on activities. STEM-lovers also met Fermilab’s scientists and engineers to get a closer look into the world of physics.

Basketball Thrillers

Minutes apart and on opposite sides of town, a pair of boys basketball games ended in thrilling fashion on Friday night. At Naperville North, Kyle Baskin drained the game-winner at the buzzer from 25 feet out for Naperville Central. Redhawks sweep the Huskies this year with the 48-45 victory.

On the south side at Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley took a two point lead with under five seconds to play. But Mark Gronowski then heaved a long pass to Connor Davis who spun and hit the game winning three as time expired. The Wildcats won 53-52 as the fans flooded the court. You can find the full highlights of these games and all the action from this past weekend on the Naperville Sports Weekly page on NCTV17.com.