New Candidate Announcement | Veterans Resource Fair | Moxi The Robot

New Candidate Announcement Next Week

DuPage County Republican Party Chairman James Zay is expected to name a new candidate for the 41st District House race next week. That candidate will take the place of Naperville City Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor who recently announced she would be withdrawing from the race due to “personal family matters.” Zay said that several people have reached out about the position. The Republican nominee will face off against incumbent Democrat state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr in the November general election.

Veterans Resource Fair

The DuPage County Recorder and the Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County are holding a Veterans Resource Fair on August 30. More than 50 service agencies and community organizations will be at the event to share information about state, county, and local programs for veterans. The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JTK Administration Building at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

Pollinator Project

The DuPage Forest Preserve District and other members of the DuPage Monarch Project are asking the public to take part in the “Pollinators of DuPage” Bioblitz. From August 20 to 28, naturalists are looking for help to track and catalog pollinators within DuPage parks, gardens, open spaces and forest preserves. During that time, they ask the public to snap photos of any bees, butterflies, beetles, hummingbirds or other pollinators they spy within DuPage County. Photos should be uploaded to the iNaturalist app through the “DuPage County Bioblitz” team where ecologists will then take a look.

Moxi The Robot at Edward Hospital

There’s a new helper rolling through the halls of Naperville’s Edward Hospital. Moxi the Robot was brought in to lighten the load of the nursing staff. Her main task is to deliver medical supplies, such as prescriptions or lab samples, though she will sometimes transport candy or gifts for patients. Moxi is currently given about 15 to 30 tasks to complete each day, which are programmed through a digital screen on her chest. Edward will soon bring in a second Moxi, helping free up even more valuable time for her human co-workers.