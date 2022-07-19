New Business Headquarters | School District Budgets | Party on the Parkway

Endotronix Moving Headquarters to Naperville

Digital health and medical device company Endotronix, Inc announced that it is moving its headquarters to the HUB 1415 Building in Naperville at 1415 Diehl Road. The over 80,000 square-foot facility will double the company’s existing space from its current location in Lisle and will be supported by a 30% growth in employees. Endotronix is currently renovating the building to support the manufacturing of its Cordella Heart Failure System and Pulmonary Artery Sensor. The first phase of building construction allowing for the company’s move into its new headquarters is scheduled to be completed early next year.

Distinct 204 Tentative Budget

At Monday night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting, Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley presented a tentative budget for the upcoming school year. The three main priorities of the new budget are to reduce class sizes in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades, increase funding for student mental health resources and special education teachers, and allot $16 million in available funding for capital projects within the district. The proposed budget also includes a $3 million projected increase in investment income and a $300,000 increase to purchase new driver’s education vehicles, as a past deal with Toyota of Naperville to supply dealership vehicles for the program is no longer viable due to market shortages.

District 203 Vehicle Purchase

Naperville School District 203 is also in need of cars for its drivers education program, as Toyota of Naperville is ending its partnership there as well. Previously, six vehicles were provided each year but the dealership said it can no longer support that arrangement due to economic factors. In response, the District 203 School Board on Monday approved up to $350,000 in spending to purchase six vehicles for use in drivers education programs at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools.

Party on the Parkway

On Thursday July 21, ABC Communications will host Party on the Parkway, a showcase of local businesses and fundraiser benefiting Community Access Naperville. The event begins at the Market Meadows Shopping Center at 1305 S. Naper Blvd and will continue in downtown Naperville with limousine buses transporting attendees between the locations. The event will include a variety of food offerings from local vendors as well as a silent auction with a top prize of a vacation to Tipperary, Ireland. Registration and more information is available on the Community Access Naperville website.

Metea Valley Volleyball Player Competes for US

This week, Metea Valley High School rising senior volleyball player Kira Hutson is playing for the U.S girls Under-19 National Team. The team is competing for the Pan American Cup in Tulsa, Oklahoma which concludes with the championship match on Saturday. The 6’3 outside hitter was named to All-State and All-American teams this past fall, helping the Mustangs to win the 2021 4A state volleyball championship.