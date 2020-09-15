Netflix Star Under FBI Investigation | 13-Year-Old Arrested | Naperville Ninja Warrior

Netflix Star Under FBI Investigation

Netflix star Jerry Harris from the Netflix show ‘Cheer’ is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting sex from minors. USA TODAY reports the allegations are that the 21-year-old solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors, citing multiple sources. The publication reports that FBI agents searched Harris’ Naperville home yesterday as part of the investigation. A spokesperson for Harris told E! News, “”We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

13-Year-Old Arrested

Naperville Police arrested a juvenile suspect after a report of an armed robbery. A police report states that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday in Fredenhagen Park in Naperville, a 13-year old suspect approached another juvenile sitting with friends, pointed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot. Police took the suspect, a Lisle resident, into custody a short distance from the site of the incident. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the juvenile suspect.

Blood Drive

The Naperville Park District is once again partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Illinois to host four blood drives to help with the ongoing need for blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic. Community members will have the opportunity to visit the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center for the drives in the coming months. For more information visit the park district’s website.

Naperville Ninja Warrior

Naperville’s own Cameron Baumgartner was back for his second season of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior last night. Baumgartner ran an impressive time of 1 minute and 20 seconds on the Ninja Warrior’s obstacle course. That time was good enough for fifth place for the College of DuPage student and advances him to the next round. You can follow Baumgartner’s story on Monday nights at 7 p.m. on NBC.

