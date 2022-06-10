Neighborhood Overnight Parking | Restaurant Outdoor Seating Approval | NSW Awards Show

Neighborhood Parking Change

At this week’s Naperville City Council meeting, a new parking policy was proposed that would allow homeowners associations to distribute passes that allow residents to park on the street overnight without being ticketed. Currently the city prohibits parking on streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Each neighborhood would be able to opt in to the program if they so choose, but would need to go through a vetting process for approval. City staff was directed to establish the processes by which a HOA can apply and be approved for street parking, with a final vote on the program to take place at a future meeting.

Liquor Commission Outdoor Seating Approval

Four more restaurants in downtown Naperville have requested permission to place outdoor seating on public walkways. At last night’s Naperville Liquor Commission meeting, the group heard requests from Giordanos, La Sorella di Francesca, Le Chocolat du Bouchard, and Allegory. Recently, The Lantern petitioned the committee for a similar permit, resulting in the group increasing the cap on downtown outdoor seating permits to six: a request that was approved by Naperville City Council. At the commission’s meeting last night, the group decided that all four of the restaurants plans for outdoor seating fit the guidelines and regulations that downtown Naperville currently has set, and gave their approval. The matter will now go to city council for consideration.

Park District Summer Features

With school out and temperatures rising, a number of popular Naperville Park District summer features are returning in the next week. The Concerts in Your Park series kicks off on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Queensbury Greens, with six concerts scheduled in June and July. Tuesday will see the debut of Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment this year, which will take place every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. alternating between the 95th Street Community Plaza and Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. And finally, the Riverwalk Cafe will open for the summer next Saturday, June 18. In other Park District news, the group elected new officers on Wednesday night, including Mary Gibson as president and Leslie Ruffing as vice president.

NSW Awards Show

To close out Season 15 of Naperville Sports Weekly, Sunday night on NCTV17 will feature the annual NSW Awards Show at 6:30 p.m. Host Josiah Scheuneman will announce the recipients of honors including male and female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Newcomer of the Year as well as count down the best games and plays from the past school year. It was one of the most successful years ever for local high school athletes, so tune in to see who we picked as standing out above the rest.