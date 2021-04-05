Nearly 20% Vaccinated | COVID Numbers Rising | Porter Moser New Position

Nearly 20% Vaccinated

Nearly 20% of DuPage County residents have now been fully vaccinated. The latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows the official number at 19.77%. 15.56% of Will County residents are fully vaccinated.

COVID Numbers Rising

As of April 2, Region 7 has a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 4.6% , up about 1% over the last two weeks. Region 8 is at a 6.5% positivity rate, up almost 2% over the last two weeks. Naperville numbers have risen as well, with 500 active cases as of April 4, compared to 327 on March 22. Edward Hospital’s numbers have almost doubled since April 2. On Friday, Edward was treating 12 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Today, that number is 23. There were no deaths in the last 72 hours. Statewide, IDPH reports 2,102 new confirmed and probable cases. The state’s positivity rate is 4.5%.

Pinwheel Garden at Safety Town

On Saturday, four local groups teamed up to create a pinwheel garden outside Naperville’s Safety Town. The Exchange Club of Naperville, Naperville Junior Woman’s Club, Bikers Against Child Abuse Naperville, and Prevent Child Abuse Illinois set up over 100 pinwheels. The garden at Safety Town is meant to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month. The pinwheels will stay up through the end of the month.

New Immersive Theatre in Aurora

A new live performance venue is coming to Downtown Aurora. The 99-seat, 6,000 square-foot Paramount Theatre will allow the audience to interact with actors, musicians, and other audience members around them. Stolp Island Theater, at 5 E. Downer Place, will open in summer 2022.

Porter Moser Accepts New Coaching Position

Naperville native and Benet Academy alum Porter Moser is moving up in the world. After leading Loyola-Chicago to the 2018 Final Four and the Sweet 16 this season, Moser accepted the head coaching position at the University of Oklahoma over the weekend. It’s the fourth head coaching job for Moser and his first at a Power 5 school, following Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and ten seasons with the Ramblers.