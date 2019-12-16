DIII Championship Run | Gun Violence Vigil | Muslims Around the World

Posted on December 16, 2019

NCC To DIII Championship

The Cinderella story continues for North Central College football after the Cardinals crushed Muhlenberg College 45-15 in the Division III Semifinals. With the win, NCC advances to the DIII championship game for the first time in school history. In the Stagg Bowl, North Central will take on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Shenandoah, Texas. The game can be seen live on Friday night at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. You can find highlights and interviews from the Cardinals historic playoff run in The Red Zone section of nctv17.com.

Vigil to End Gun Violence

Moms Demand Action Naperville hosted a vigil to end gun violence Friday night. Around 40 people gathered at First Congregational United Church of Christ in remembrance of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, which happened seven years ago. The vigil was one of many held nationwide.

Muslims Around the World

The Islamic Center of Naperville hosted “Muslims Around the World” for the third year. The student-run event showcased different Muslim countries including their food, clothing, and culture. The event was open to the public.

Naperville Running Company

For the fifth straight year, the Naperville Park District is partnering with the Naperville Running Company to keep a two-mile trail snow-free this winter. Runners will enjoy an open trail that runs from Route 59 through the Frontier Sports Complex and finishes at Naperville-Plainfield Road. Through the agreement, the Naperville Running Company will reimburse the park district for the costs of snow removal.

