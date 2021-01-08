NCC Return to Athletics | Overnight Parking Rules | Yang Rohr Resignation

North Central College Return to Athletics

North Central College announced a return to athletics with men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and women’s bowling starting January 23. In accordance with local and state restrictions on gathering sizes, no spectators will be allowed at any competition. Announcements for fall sports will come soon with football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball expected to begin in late February and early March.

Overnight Parking Rules Back

Overnight parking rules will go back into effect starting January 11. Back in March, Mayor Steve Chirico signed an executive order stating no tickets would be given for overnight parking, time-limited parking, and commuter parking lot violations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rules for time-limited parking and commuter parking lot violations were back in effect in November.

Janet Yang Rohr Resignation

District 203 school board member Janet Yang Rohr will be resigning from her position on January 12. The board of education will have 45 days to choose someone to fill the vacancy. If they are not able to, the regional superintendent will. The person appointed will serve the unexpired amount of Yang Rohr’s term and then the seat will be up for election in 2023. Yang Rohr was first appointed in 2017 to fill a vacant spot when then board member, Mike Jaensch, resigned to move out of state for work. Yang Rohr’s resignation is one day before she will be sworn into the Illinois House, representing the 41st District, on January 13.

Ann Lord’s Birthday

The Naperville Municipal Band’s Mistress of Ceremonies, Ann Lord, is celebrating her 90th birthday on January 18. The Naperville Municipal Band is asking the community to help celebrate by sending a card or note. You can send in birthday wishes to Ann Lord, c/o NMB, PO Box 474, Naperville, IL 60566.