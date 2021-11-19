NCC Football in NCAA Division III Playoffs | GO Brewing | Festival of Lights

NCC Football Moving to NCAA Division III Playoffs

North Central College football will be moving on in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Their scheduled first round opponent, Carnegie Mellon, has withdrawn from the tournament due to several players testing positive for COVID-19. NCC is the number one ranked team in the country after a 10-0 season and a CCIW Championship. The Cardinals will host the winner of UW-Lacrosse and Albion College in the second round next Saturday.

Council Approves GO Brewing

Illinois’ first non-alcoholic and low-alcohol craft brewery, GO Brewing, will open in Naperville in early spring 2022. Naperville City Council approved the request at Tuesday’s meeting. The new concept will initially bring five beer options including an IPA, lager, fruit infusion, stout, and gluten-free. GO Brewing is taking over the 2 Fools Cider spot at 1665 Quincy Avenue, which will be changing locations for a bigger space.

Will County Approves 2022 Budget

Yesterday, the Will County Board approved its 2022 budget in the amount of $793 million. It includes added funding for public safety agencies, the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Will-Ride transportation program. The county is also looking to invest in its infrastructure, including a new county morgue and renewable gas facility. The budget, as approved, takes effect December 1.

Water Tower West Lot

The City of Naperville is reminding commuters that starting next week, the Water Tower West daily fee lot will be closed. You can find a map of other available lots on the city’s website. The commuter parking space will be closed from November 22 until next spring.

Aurora Festival of Lights

The Aurora Festival of Lights will be back this year at Phillips Park. For the first time, the community will need to get timed-entry tickets on Eventbrite. The free drive-thru event is organized by the Rotary Club of Aurora and the City of Aurora. The holiday lights display begins on November 26 and runs through December 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Holiday Cookie Walk

Downtown Naperville’s Holiday Sweets & Treats Walk is back this year. Attendees will receive a souvenir sweets tin and a map of participating downtown shops and restaurants to grab some holiday treats. The event takes place on December 5 from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Downtown Naperville website.