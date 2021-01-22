NCC Athletics Return | AMC to Reopen | #AlineaToGo

North Central Athletics Return

North Central College athletics makes its long-awaited return to play this weekend, with the men’s basketball team hosting North Park University on Saturday at 2 p.m. It’s been nearly 10 months since the last interscholastic athletic event took place at North Central due to COVID-19. The women’s basketball opens its season on the road before returning home on January 25 at 7 p.m. We’ll air the women’s game live on NCTV17 and will have a rebroadcast of the men’s game on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

New Protocols Entering Will County Building

New COVID safety protocols will be in effect at the Will County Office Building located at 302 N. Chicago Street in Joliet. It’s strongly encouraged for residents to call and schedule an appointment before coming to the building. Upon arrival, visitors will be asked to do a touchless temperature check. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while in the building.

#AlineaToGo at Solemn Oath

Solemn Oath Brewery is a local pick-up spot this weekend for a meal from one of the country’s top-rated restaurants, Alinea. #AlineaToGo offers a pre-cooked three-course meal for people to take home and reheat. Menu items include braised pork shoulder, fried chicken, and salmon. Solemn Oath is located at 1661 Quincy Avenue.

AMC Theatres Reopening

With Will County now in Tier 1, AMC Naperville 16 on Showplace Drive is set to reopen on January 29. The company has set new AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures including masks required for all, reduced auditorium capacities and daily associate health screenings.

Commander Anthony Mannino Retires

After more than 27 years of service, Naperville Police Department Commander, Anthony Mannino, has retired. The commander was the first ever downtown beat officer and served the department in many roles. Back in 2018, Commander Mannino drew attention when he rescued a toddler wandering on Route 59 after escaping his mother’s watchful eye.