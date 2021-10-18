Napervillian Wins WNBA Championship

Yesterday Naperville Central High School graduate Candace Parker made history helping the Chicago Sky to stage a late comeback rally in a nail-biting victory over the Phoenix Mercury. The win gave the Sky its first WNBA championship in team history. The final score read 80-74, thanks in part to Parker’s 16 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. The former Redhawk capped off the win celebrating with her teammates after grabbing an emotional game-ending rebound to put away the Mercury.

Naperville Armed Robbery

The Naperville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred over the weekend at the Marriott Hotel at 1801 N. Naper Boulevard. At about 10:52 p.m. Saturday, three masked men approached some jewelry merchants in the hotel parking lot and took their merchandise. The merchants had been leaving a private showing in the hotel. One struggled with the thieves, but was uninjured. The thieves then fled in a van with two more men. The three suspects are described as wearing masks, dark clothing and gloves, and the two men in the van are described as wearing dark clothing. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.

D204 Boundary Change Protest

Over the weekend about 100 people protested Indian Prairie School District 204’s proposed boundary line changes. The demonstration, held along Route 59, was in response to discussion at boundary committee meetings where concepts have been floated by the district, hoping to ease projected overcapacity in schools on its northern side and underutilization in southern schools. The district has said the concepts are drafts of what could happen, and are subject to change based on updated information or community feedback. The protestors are expected to hold another demonstration on October 22nd.

Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo

Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton is back for the month. The event has all things fall with a pumpkin patch, decorative fall produce for purchase, and rides for kids to enjoy. Guests can stop by and visit the zoo animals as well. Pumpkin Fest runs through October 31st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

