Naperville Vigil for Ukraine | DuPage Sheriff’s Program | Lucy Westlake

Vigil for Ukraine

Naperville Neighbors United is hosting a “Peace Vigil for Ukraine” tonight at the Naperville Municipal Center. The event will feature some speakers, as well as singers performing the U.S. and Ukrainian national anthems. After the speakers, the group will move from Room A/B in the municipal center to Jaycees Park for a candlelight vigil. The event is open to the public starting at 7 p.m. NCTV17 will be covering the event live on Facebook.

Hot Cocoa/Lemonade Stand for Ukraine

A group of eight kids from Maplebrook Elementary and Lincoln Junior High banded together to raise funds for Ukraine. On Friday, the kids ages six through 12 held a hot cocoa and lemonade stand. The group raised around $1,500 for their efforts, with community members continuing to donate afterwards as well, bringing the tally up to $2,500. A couple of community members will match that number for a grand total of around $5,000. Proceeds will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross and Save the Children.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has added a “final level” to its continuum of care model and gang desistance program. Now inmates can voluntarily remove or cover up their gang-affiliated tattoos. They’ve done about a dozen cover-ups and tattoo removals and have over 100 on the waiting list. Around eight local tattoo parlor owners are taking part in the program, doing the removal or cover-ups free of charge.

Lucy Westlake

This April, former Naperville North High School student Lucy Westlake will be attempting a climb of Mount Everest to become the youngest woman to make it to the top. A reason behind this decision is for her to help motivate young girls. The 18-year-old is raising money on GoFundMe to donate to the AWE Summit Scholarship Foundation. Westlake set a world record when she became the youngest girl to climb the 48 high points in the continental U.S. at 12 years old, and set another world record of youngest female to climb all 50 U.S. state high points when she summited Alaska’s Denali Mountain, the tallest peak in North America, in June 2021.