Naperville Trick-or-Treating | Surprise Drive-By Celebration | Napervillan in WNBA Finals

Trick-or-Treating

Halloween is fast approaching, and that means costumed kids will soon be out trick-or-treating to collect some candy. The city of Naperville does not have any ordinance designating specific times for trick-or-treating. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the city does acknowledge not everyone may be comfortable opening their doors to trick-or-treaters. To that end, they’ve designed signs for residents to place in their windows, doors and other visible areas notifying trick-or-treaters whether they are handing out treats. Those signs can be found at the Municipal Center or downloaded on the city’s website.

Edward-Elmhurst Health Recognized

Edward-Elmhurst Health, which includes Edward Hospital in Naperville, has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Level 8 Acute and Level 8 Ambulatory recognition. The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) program does an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs. Edward-Elmhurst Health was one of 11 in Illinois to earn Most Wired Level 8 Acute recognition. It was also one of five in the state to earn Most Wired Level 8 Ambulatory recognition.

Surprise Drive-By Celebration

A surprise drive-by celebration took place yesterday for a Naperville teen after he went into sudden cardiac arrest in August. The event celebrated 18-year-old Riley McDonald’s homecoming from the hospital. His team of doctors still don’t know why his heart stopped. Around 50 cars, including family, friends, and even strangers showed up to show the family their support.

Napervillan in WNBA Finals

Yesterday was a big day in Chicago sports and right in the middle of it was Naperville Central graduate Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. The Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 91-77 in game one of the WNBA Finals. Parker and her Sky teammates are now just two wins away from the first championship in team history. The former Redhawk scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the victors. Game two is Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

