Naperville Schools in Top 10 | D203 Opposes Arming Teachers | Arts Committee

Naperville Schools in Top 10

Two Naperville area schools have made the top 10 list of best elementary and middle schools in Illinois. Meadow Glens Elementary ranked number five for elementary schools and the John C. Dunham STEM Partnership school ranked number seven in the middle school category. Published by U.S. News World & Report, the 2022 Best K-8 Schools list is the first time the publication ranks these grade levels. 19 other District 203 and 204 elementary schools and 12 other middle schools also made the list. The STEM school, made up of partnering school districts Indian Prairie 204, West Aurora 129, East Aurora 131 and Batavia 101 and housed on Aurora University’s campus, is set to close after this school year.

District 203 Opposes Arming Teachers

At Monday’s District 203 School Board meeting, the board voted against a resolution to arm teachers. The board reviewed several proposals from the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB), which included allowing school employees the option of carrying a legal, concealed firearm. Also on the list is a resolution requiring gun owners to store firearms in a securely locked container if a person under 18 has the ability to access it. The board voted to support that resolution. The IASB Delegate Assembly meeting is November 20.

School Safety Update

At last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, Naperville Interim Police Chief Jason Arres talked about young people spreading rumors and participating in TikTok challenges. Arres encourages parents to talk to their children about the risks and dangers of doing these, as they are contributing to safety issues in Naperville schools. Discussion on this topic comes on the heels of recent threats that have been made to Naperville schools. The police department is in the middle of working on proactive messaging to help promote school safety.

Naperville Arts Committee Vote

Last night the Naperville Exploratory Task Force on Public Art presented its recommendation to the Naperville City Council outlining plans to form an arts committee. The group, once established, will be responsible for the administration of public art programs in the city. Public art has long been a hot topic in Naperville, in part, because of controversy over whether certain pieces are representative of the community and its diversity. Officials acknowledge there is more work to be done before the arts committee is established. Among the issues lingering after the council’s discussion are questions about the group’s set up as a potential nonprofit and the city’s relationship to the group. Ultimately, the report from the task force was accepted by the council in a 5-4 split vote.

photo courtesy: Naperville School District 203