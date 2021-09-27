Naperville School Districts on Niche | Gold Star Groundbreaking | Holi Festival

School Districts on Niche

Both Naperville school districts have made it onto Niche.com’s 2022 Best School Districts in America. Naperville School District 203 ranked number 40 out of 10,772 districts nationwide and Indian Prairie School District 204 ranked number 56. District 203 also took the ninth spot for Best School Districts in Illinois with District 204 coming in at 11.

Gold Star Groundbreaking Ceremony

Yesterday marked the groundbreaking ceremony for the Naperville Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. The 7-foot tall, 15-foot long tribute will be erected at Veterans Park to honor the Naperville families of servicemen and women who lost their lives while serving in the military. The plan is to have the monument up by May 2022.

Operation HerStory Female Flight

Also yesterday, Operation HerStory celebrated the news that the organization will take the state’s first all-female veteran flight to Washington D.C. to visit national war memorials. Operation HerStory is partnering with Honor Flight to take vets who served in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War. Four of those flying are Naperville residents who all served in Vietnam. After being postponed last year due to the pandemic, the flight will take off on October 6.

Holi Festival

Simply Vedic hosted their annual Holi event over the weekend. The Festival of Colors is meant to commemorate the passing of winter and arrival of spring. The event is usually done at that time but was postponed due to the pandemic. The organization plans to bring the event back next year on the first Saturday of April.