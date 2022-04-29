Naperville Salute Fireworks Location | Senior Housing Options Expo | A.D.O.P.T. New Clinic

Naperville Salute Fireworks Location

The Naperville Salute organizers are requesting changes for this year’s festival. They’d like to make it four days instead of three, and shift the fireworks show from Frontier Sports Complex to Knoch Park. At Thursday night’s Naperville Park Board meeting, a representative from The Naperville Salute said having the fireworks at Knoch Park would be easier to manage, as the festival itself takes place on Rotary Hill. Some park board members noted the viewing area for fireworks was wider at Frontier Sports Complex. They also had concerns about how transportation to the fireworks would work. The Salute representative said they plan to use shuttle buses, and that there are several viewing area options near Knoch Park. The park board agreed that further logistical information from The Naperville Salute was needed, as well as the okay from other entities such as the city and Edward Hospital, before they’d put the amendment to a vote. If all changes are approved, the festival would run from July 1 through 4, with fireworks held on July 3.

Senior Housing Options Expo

Last night the Senior Housing Options Expo, also known as SHOE, was held at Grace Pointe Church in Naperville. Over 50 agencies were on site to share information with seniors about how to make the most out of their living experience. Details on housing options, help with finding home care, and at home services for seniors were among the offerings. The Naperville & Lisle Townships Triad sponsored the event, which this year took place both Thursday night, and Friday morning.

Banking News

Two bits of banking news for our area. The City of Naperville has selected Naperville Bank & Trust as its primary bank. Naperville Bank & Trust will take care of depository, payables, payroll and lock box services for the City. And the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for BMO Harris recently, at their newly opened location in Market Meadows at Naper Boulevard and 75th Street. Several local officials and lawmakers were on hand for the event. BMO Harris is the chamber’s oldest member.

A.D.O.P.T. New Clinic

There’s a new animal care clinic in the works for A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter. The shelter plans to open the additional clinic this July to allow them to provide medical care to more pets. The roughly $350,000 addition will be partially funded through donations, with several fundraising events planned. One is the annual Makin’ Strides for Strays Walkathon this Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. The 2.5-mile walk through downtown Naperville kicks off at Naperville Central High School. Proceeds raised go not only toward the new clinic, but also to help the shelter continue to support its animals, and enable them to continue providing low cost vet care and other services.