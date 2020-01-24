Naperville Restaurant Week | Mr. Rogers Exhibit | Broc Rutter in Hula Bowl

Naperville Restaurant Week

This weekend community members can enjoy their fair share of delicious plates as the seventh annual Naperville Restaurant Week kicks off. With at least 47 participating restaurants, deals can be found all over town. Though it’s called “restaurant week,” you actually have even more time to try out the various offers. Deals are available from January 24 through February 8 and a full list of participating restaurants is available on DineNaperville.com .

Husky Heroes

The Husky Heroes are back this weekend for another race around a course at The Morton Arboretum. With snowfall expected to continue this weekend the Siberians Huskies are set to show off their dog sledding and skijoring skills. While visitors will get the chance to see the amazing animals in action on the snow Adopt-A-Husky will also bring some of their furry friends for people to learn more about what it takes to adopt one.

Mr. Rogers Exhibit

Inspired by Mr. Rogers’ factory tours, the DuPage Children’s Museum is helping kids explore the world of making. “How People Make Things” is the name of the newest exhibit at the museum. Kids can smash pennies using different presses, wind their own springs, pour wax into molds to make shapes, and even build the trolley from Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood. The exhibit will be set up through September 6 to give everyone the chance to come and learn about making.

Broc Rutter in Hula Bowl

Sunday night will be a big one for North Central College quarterback Broc Rutter. After leading the Cardinals to their first ever Football National Championship back in December, the Division III record holder for career passing yards was selected to play in the Hula Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. Rutter was also named the 2019 winner of the Gagliardi Trophy, which is given to the top player in Division III football. The Hula Bowl can be seen January 26th at 9:30 pm on CBS Sports Network.

