Naperville Police Investigate Disorderly Conduct | Collegiate Athletes | Remembering Jim Brown

Police Investigate Disorderly Conduct Report

Naperville police are looking for a man who reportedly made “lewd remarks” to a juvenile at around 3 p.m. on December 16. The department received a disorderly conduct call about the white man, who was in the area of Chinaberry Lane and Ashwood Road. The suspect is described to be 20-30 years old with short brown hair, wearing a grey sweatshirt with a zipper front, and driving a black, newer model SUV with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

Bond Set for Man Accused of Robbing Dollar Tree

A $1.5 million bond with 10% apply has been set for a homeless man accused of robbing a Naperville Dollar Tree. On December 16 at around 9 a.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the store located at 1550 N. Route 59. Police say Melvin Lewis allegedly approached the register to purchase several items. When that was declined, he displayed a silver knife and demanded money. He took around $60. Lewis was taken into custody the next day from a nearby hotel where he was living. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 10, 2022.

Holly Jolly Days

Naper Settlement is hosting Holly Jolly Days for the first time for the season. Families can stop by and hear Christmas stories, watch the blacksmith make reindeer shoes, and do crafts. There’s also an opportunity to string fruit, write a letter to Santa, and snap a photo at the settlement’s mansion. Holly Jolly Days runs today through December 23 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Collegiate Athletes Weekend Update

It was a big weekend for several Naperville native collegiate athletes. On Saturday night, Waubonsie Valley alum Sarah Griffith was selected in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League draft by her hometown Chicago Fire. The former Warrior was the first Purdue University player to ever be drafted in the NWSL. Griffith broke the Purdue record for goals in a single season with 16.

Later that night, Benet Academy graduate Lauren Barnes and her University of Wisconsin teammates won the NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship, three games to two in a thrilling fashion over Nebraska. The Badgers libero had an incredible 31 digs in the championship match and was named a second team All-American for the second consecutive season.

And the North Central College football team are back home from the Stagg Bowl. The Cardinals finished the season as the national runner up with a 13-1 record.

Remembering Jim Brown

Longtime Naperville resident Jim Brown died on December 14. Brown was a member of St. Raphael’s Catholic Church where he coached seventh and eighth grade traveling football for 40 years, and served as president of the football program for 30 years. He also wrote the book, “More Than a Game: A Vehicle for Child Development,” illustrating the value of football for child development. Brown was 82.