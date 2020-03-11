Naperville Parade, 5K Canceled | Extra Patrols for Holiday | All State Girls Basketball

Parade and 5K Canceled:

Naperville’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and St. Paddy’s Day 5K have both been canceled. The City of Naperville said in a statement, “Out of an abundance of caution for the health of our community and to eliminate unnecessary risk for the public, the City of Naperville is canceling the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5K run scheduled for this Saturday, March 14.” The City added that they plan to work with event organizers to find a possible date to reschedule. The parade is run by West Suburban Irish, and the 5K by Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise, in cooperation with West Suburban Irish.

Extra St. Patrick’s Day Enforcement:

If you are heading out this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, make sure you are doing so responsibly. The Naperville Police Department is conducting extra patrols this weekend to enforce the “Click it or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiatives. Make sure to plan in advance if you’ll be drinking, and have a responsible ride home set up. Pedestrians should take added care as well, being extra mindful of cars.

DuPagePads Seeks New Leader:

DuPagePads is searching for a new President & CEO. The non-profit whose mission is to end homelessness is looking for a new leader, as their current President & CEO, Carol Simler, will be retiring in June 2020. Simler leaves the post after 23 years of leadership. DuPagePads has enlisted executive search firm KEES to help with the search.

All State Girls Basketball:

The Associated Press recently released the Illinois class 3A and 4A All State girls basketball teams. Benet Academy had three selections in class 3A with junior Kendall Moriarty being named honorable mention while senior captains Brooke Schramek and Kendall Holmes were both second team selections. Naperville North junior Greta Kampshroeder was named first team All State in class 4A, leading the Huskies to their first regional title since 2005.

