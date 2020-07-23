Naperville Man Gets 7 Years For Teen’s Death | Indiaco Opens | Road to Recovery Conversation

Naperville Man Gets 7 Years For Teen’s Death

A Naperville man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the reckless homicide of a Downers Grove teenager. Joseph Kucharski struck 17-year-old Beth Dunlap with his car around 11 a.m. on February 19, 2019 as she was crossing Main Street in Downers Grove to go to school. Officials say Kucharski drove through a red light in the wrong lane. Dunlap later died from her injuries. Kucharski had Xanax and cocaine in his system at the time, and a blood alcohol content of .031. He was sentenced yesterday in a DuPage County Court, and is required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Mall of India’s First Opening

Indiaco is opening its doors today. The Indian grocery store is the first business in the city’s new Mall of India to open. The 25,000 sq. foot store is stocked with food, cooking materials, and other goods imported from India. The mall itself is located on Route 59 just north of Ogden Avenue. There are 26 stores planned for the mall, which includes a 30,000 square foot food court, and a daycare.

New Organizations

Naperville City Council is considering several new organizations to bring more voices to the city. They’ve directed staff to begin the process of creating a Human Rights Commission. That would include hiring a new city employee to work on fair housing cases, work with the police, and more. Council also approved the creation of a commission on public art. They’ll consider a consultant to help start that process after receiving proposals. Finally, in the wake of several protests led by young people, the city will look into starting a youth task force to report to council on various topics. The hope is to make young people feel more empowered and engaged in the issues facing Naperville.

Road to Recovery Conversation

Last night KidsMatter hosted the “Community Road to Recovery Conversation”, which touched on multiple topics like what schools will look like when students return, how COVID-19 is affecting the community, diversity in Naperville, and more. Panelists included city, school, and health leaders. They answered community members’ questions and gave insight into what they’re experiencing in their professional lives. They also shared information about local resources available for the public. The full conversation can be found on Zoom here, using the password +1T*Gil0.

