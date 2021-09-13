Naperville Central IHSA Probation | NCC Recognition | Ronald Young

Naperville Central IHSA Investigation

Naperville Central is on probation following an IHSA investigation into the school’s athletic department. The internal investigation was originally launched on April 9, 2021 after administration discovered multiple IHSA transfer bylaw violations dating back to 2018, which resulted in the forfeiture of 17 football games and four boys basketball games over the course of that three-year span. Following the latest IHSA investigation, it was discovered that the athletic department failed to consistently follow required paperwork procedures for girls basketball and boys water polo. As a result, eight boys water polo matches and eight girls basketball games from the 2020-2021 season have been forfeited. A remediation plan is in place that is being monitored by the IHSA and District 203. No student athletes were found to be at fault during the investigation.

North Central College Recognition

North Central College has been ranked among America’s best colleges by U.S. News & World Report. The school ranked number 19 out of 157 schools in the Best Regional Universities Midwest category. It also ranked number 8 for Most Innovative Schools and number 15 for Best Undergraduate Teaching. This is the 27th consecutive year North Central has made the list.

West Nile Virus in Naperville

The city’s first human case of West Nile Virus has been reported by the DuPage County Health Department. It was found in an adult man who lives in east Naperville. He was infected in August. The city is asking residents to take precautions to reduce the number of mosquitos, which carry the virus. Those include wearing long sleeve shirts and pants between dusk and dawn, using mosquito repellant, and getting rid of stagnant water around the home.

Long-Time Broadway Star in Naperville

Local young dancers got a unique opportunity over the weekend. Thanks to local non-profit, DanceOn, long-time Broadway star Ronald Young stopped by Naperville. The actor, dancer, and singer met with over 100 Naperville students, including Neuqua Valley’s theatre department. Visiting multiple dance studios, Young shared wisdom he’s gained over the years, gave them advice on their numbers, and went through a tap lesson.