Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce Message

On behalf of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization’s President and CEO, Kaylin Risvold, has a message for the community as we cope with the COVID-19 outbreak together.

As we continue to monitor COVID-19, the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce understands that your businesses have entered uncharted waters. Our mission is to move your Business Forward and to that end, we are working to keep the community informed, reschedule events, and promote communal safety.

We are closely monitoring the events in Springfield, Washington D.C. and locally and will continue to keep you up-to-date on important developments that impact your business through daily posts on social media and our website.

The NACC has also teamed up with the Downtown Naperville Alliance to create the Naperville Helps Campaign. This campaign uses your donations to buy meals at local restaurants and deliver them to our health care workers and first responders. This not only gives those working on the front lines a meal but also gives our restaurants a much-needed influx of cash.

We are asking now, more than ever, please support our area businesses. You can support businesses from your home- comment and share on their social media posts. Go to their stores. And, don’t forget to ask your friends that are working or may own businesses – what you can support them.

Going forward, we intend to make use of the great technology we have implemented from our Future Forward in order to stay connected and keep the Chamber Community thriving. We intend to reimagine our events to work in a web-based environment – so, programming and resources can come to you – keeping you connected to the community in this difficult time.

We are in this together, and we will come out together stronger. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is your team member, and we are here to see you through this. It’s important you reach out and let us know how we can help best.

You can reach us at naperville.net.

Risvold is one of several community leaders who’ve addressed the community on the pandemic.