Naper Settlement Receives Grant | Soccer Stars Get Drafted | Clothing Drive

Naper Settlement Receives Grant

The Naperville Heritage Society is receiving an $18,000 Community Needs Grant from the DuPage Foundation to help support Naper Settlement’s new virtual learning field trips. In 2019 around 35,000 school children and their teachers were able to enjoy the historic grounds of Naper Settlement, but those numbers were greatly reduced last year due to the pandemic. The grant will allow Naper Settlement to provide online interactive experiences for children, which will launch this month. More information about the virtual school field trips is available on Naper Settlement’s website.

D203 Virtual Meeting

District 203 hosted a Zoom event last night, titled ‘Conversation with Asian-American Professionals and School District 203 Alums’. Led by Dr. Rakeda Leaks and moderated by Nancy Chen, the event featured a panel of long-time Napervillians and successful Asian Americans discussing obstacles they’ve faced along the way. Close to 100 people attended the conversation, including D203 Board President Kristin Fitzgerald. She promised to take the necessary steps to ensure opportunities are equitable for all students, and said the board condemns racist events in schools, the city and the country.

Soccer Stars Get Drafted

A pair of local athletes was selected in Wednesday night’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft. Benet Academy alum and current Penn State soccer star Kerry Abello was drafted 24th overall by the Orlando Pride. Abello played soccer as a freshman for the Redwings before playing on club teams exclusively.

With the 35th pick, the Chicago Red Stars selected 2016 Naperville Central grad Alissa Gorzak after four seasons at the University of Virginia. Gorzak never played for the Naperville Central’s soccer team, but was a state qualifier in track and field in both the long jump and the 4X400 relay.

Cradles To Crayons Winter Clothing Drive

Cradles to Crayons will be holding a clothing drive as an act of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18. The winter clothing drive will take place at Naperville’s Bank of America 1301 E. Ogden Ave. The organization is accepting new and gently used items like coats, hats, gloves, scarves, warm clothes, toys, and books. For more information you can visit Cradles to Crayons’ website.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!