Naper Settlement $1 Million Need | Chat With The Chief | Remembering Gary Smith

Naper Settlement $1 Million Need

Last night Naperville City Council decided to delay the vote on whether to increase the city budget in order to give $1 million to Naper Settlement to offset a negative fund balance. During public comment, one resident wondered what the monies would be used for, whether there would be a repayment plan, and whether the agreement between the City and Naperville Heritage Society, which manages Naper Settlement, might need to be revamped. Council agreed there was more discussion needed on how Naper Settlement had gotten into the budgetary hole and what the direction for the museum would be in the future. Mayor Steve Chirico decided to table the issue, as no representatives from Naper Settlement were present at the meeting to answer questions. The topic will be revisited at council’s May 3 meeting.

Chat With The Chief

Members of the community are invited to come out to Chat with the Chief on Wednesday, May 4. The event gives the public a chance to talk with not only Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres, but also other members of the Naperville Police Department. The chats are held several times a year to offer an informal setting for folks to ask questions, voice concerns, or just get to know the officers a bit better. It will be held at the Starbucks at 1979 McDowell Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be Chief Arres’ first official chat as chief.

IPSD 204 STEM Plans

Curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math will likely increase in the coming years at Indian Prairie School District 204. Administrators shared their forward-looking plans for the curriculum, more commonly known as STEM, at a school board meeting on Monday. While STEM is most commonly associated with science and math, district officials said the desire is to bring components of the curriculum to all students, regardless of their interest. Initial plans include an initiative known as, “STEM for All in IPSD 204.” It would emphasize introducing STEM curriculum in the elementary grades, beginning in kindergarten.

Sportsman Park Tree Planting

This morning a group of volunteers from Naperville Bank and Trust headed out to Sportsman’s Park to do some good for the environment. They planted 27 native trees, consisting of seven different species. Most of the trees were strategically placed near a trail, where they can be well viewed and provide shade to those passing by. The initiative was part of the 2022 Earth Week Naperville celebration, which also includes other volunteer projects and events to shine a spotlight on protecting our planet.

Remembering Gary Smith

And finally, we remember long-time Naperville resident, Gary Smith. Gary was a Marine Corps veteran and enjoyed a long career in transportation and logistics. An avid traveler, Gary was a devoted family man who served as cheerleader to his three children and his wife, former city councilmember Judy Brodhead. He served as her campaign manager, and had a hand in other political campaigns as well. He did much good in the community on his own, volunteering at Loaves & Fishes. Gary died April 16, at the age of 71.