Naper Lights | Recycling Holiday Lights | Naperville In The NFL

Naper Lights

There’s still some time to catch The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise’s Naper Lights. Back for its eighth year, bright trees synced to music line Water Street, and you’ll want to look up towards the sky as Santa greets you from up high. New this year, the organization extended the display to Jaycees Park. Naper Lights runs everyday from 4 to 9 p.m. until January 9.

Recycling Holiday Lights

Speaking of lights, you’may come across a few that no longer work, but the Naperville Park District has just the place for them. Mini-lights, C-7 lights, C-9 lights, rope lights, LED lights and extension cords can be dropped off until February 1st, 2021. All colors and lengths will be accepted, but the Park District asks that you take the lights out of their bag when you leave them in the bucket. Drop-off locations are listed on the park district’s website.

Naperville In The NFL

The NFL season is entering the final weeks of the regular season and there are still some local players looking to finish strong.

Troy Fumagalli

Waubonsie Valley graduate Troy Fumagalli has seen more playing time at tight end with the Denver Broncos in recent weeks. The 2013 WV grad set a new career high with 6 catches and 65 yards on the season.

James O’Shaughnessy

Naperville North alum James O’Shaughnessy also hit career highs this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The sixth year pro has 25 catches for 234 yards on the year. Keep an eye out for James lining up at tight end this Sunday at noon as the Jaguars face the Chicago Bears.

Cameron Brate

While Cameron Brate has had better seasons statistically, the former Naperville Central tight end will be heading to the playoffs for the first time in his seventh year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be the lone local player in the postseason this January, sharing a huddle with future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Sean Payton

And finally another Naperville Central alum will be heading back to the playoffs for the 9th time in his career. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has his team fighting for the top seed in the NFC on his quest for a second Super Bowl victory.

