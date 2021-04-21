Naper Commons | Moser Tower Construction | All State Teams

Naper Commons

The Naper Commons development on the former Nokia campus at Naperville and Warrenville roads got the green light from Naperville City Council at last night’s meeting. Some council members had concerns about how school district generation tables would be calculated in the new Naper Commons subdivision, while speakers had concerns about density and the lack of any affordable housing in the 227-unit project. Councilman Patrick Kelly agreed with the speakers on the affordable housing issue and was the only dissenting vote on the dais. Other council members felt developer Pulte Homes had done a good job working with the community to reduce density and protect surrounding wildlife.

Parking Deck Closures

Starting today, the middle and top levels of the parking deck at 75 E. Chicago Avenue will be closed for construction. The City of Naperville says during its ongoing Central Parking Facility rehabilitation project, it found that structural repairs were in immediate need on those levels. The closures are expected to last until April 29. Lower level parking will remain open.

Moser Tower Construction

Rehab work on Naperville’s Moser Tower is set to begin after Memorial Day and continue into the fall. Due to the planned construction, the Naperville Millennium Carillon and the Visitor Center are closed for the 2021 season. The annual Tuesday night Summer Recital Series is canceled, but weekly Carillon concerts will take place on Saturday and Sundays in April and May until construction starts in June.

Public Art Task Force

Members of the SECA Commission, Naperville Century Walk, and Art of Inclusion met yesterday to explore the potential creation of a Public Art Task Force. City Council asked SECA to host the meeting to figure out the best pathway forward for Naperville’s public art landscape. Century Walk founder Brand Bobosky said he thinks that path is making his organization a city obligation, guaranteeing funding to commission new projects and maintain existing art. Others felt it would be better to give all parties a chance to have a voice on the future of public art via a task force. If a task force is created, the group said having six to nine members of diverse ages, genders, and races was important, as well as people with backgrounds in finance and community engagement.

All State Teams

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its All State teams and several local players made the list in class 4A. On the boys’ side, Neuqua Valley seniors John Poulakidas and Connor Davis were both Special Mention selections. Waubonsie Valley senior forward Ben Schweiger was named to the All State team.

For the girls, Benet Academy had two Special Mention picks in junior Morgan Demos and sophomore Lenee Beaumont. Redwing senior Kendall Moriarty made the All State team for the second straight year. Naperville Central senior Gabi Melby was named All State for the third time. And Naperville North senior Greta Kampschroeder was selected All State for the fourth consecutive season.

