NACC Statement | Celebrating Senior Class | Rotary Club Allocations

Posted on May 19, 2020

Chamber Statement

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement supporting a proposed plan to reopen businesses in the county. Along with the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, Chamber Chairman Ian Holzhauer called for the safe and gradual reopening of local businesses that are able to implement safety procedures. The plan was discussed this morning at a legislative town hall hosted by the chamber. Illinois House of Representatives member Grant Wehrli also said he supports the plan. State Senator Laura Ellman was scheduled to participate, but had to drop out due to an unexpected Democratic caucus meeting. The chamber recently reported the results of a survey showing nearly a third of the 155 businesses surveyed are within two months of shutting down.

Senior Celebrations

Yesterday, seniors from Naperville Central and Naperville North were able to celebrate their senior year. Both schools’ graduations were postponed due to COVID-19, but the Classes of 2020 were able to meet virtually for a celebration video. It featured encouraging messages from Central and North’s principals, students, teachers, and a tribute to the class of 2020. Both schools plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies on July 19.

Basement Fire

A basement fire in a home on the 1200 block of Chateaugay Avenue left a family displaced Monday morning. No residents or firefighters were injured, though the fire killed two pets, according to the Naperville Fire Department. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Rotary Club Service Allocations

The Rotary Club of Naperville awarded $135,000 to 30 nonprofits that provide support and basic human needs in the Naperville Community. The grants directly benefit local nonprofits in and around Naperville. The club has given more than $2.2 million to organizations over the last 20 years. NCTV17 was one of the 30 nonprofits to receive a grant.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we would like to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to NCTV17 News Update
Class of 2020, we want your videos!

Class of 2020, we want your videos!

For a special TV show honoring seniors from all local high schools!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409