NACC Statement | Celebrating Senior Class | Rotary Club Allocations

Chamber Statement

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement supporting a proposed plan to reopen businesses in the county. Along with the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference, Chamber Chairman Ian Holzhauer called for the safe and gradual reopening of local businesses that are able to implement safety procedures. The plan was discussed this morning at a legislative town hall hosted by the chamber. Illinois House of Representatives member Grant Wehrli also said he supports the plan. State Senator Laura Ellman was scheduled to participate, but had to drop out due to an unexpected Democratic caucus meeting. The chamber recently reported the results of a survey showing nearly a third of the 155 businesses surveyed are within two months of shutting down.

Senior Celebrations

Yesterday, seniors from Naperville Central and Naperville North were able to celebrate their senior year. Both schools’ graduations were postponed due to COVID-19, but the Classes of 2020 were able to meet virtually for a celebration video. It featured encouraging messages from Central and North’s principals, students, teachers, and a tribute to the class of 2020. Both schools plan to hold in-person commencement ceremonies on July 19.

Basement Fire

A basement fire in a home on the 1200 block of Chateaugay Avenue left a family displaced Monday morning. No residents or firefighters were injured, though the fire killed two pets, according to the Naperville Fire Department. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Rotary Club Service Allocations

The Rotary Club of Naperville awarded $135,000 to 30 nonprofits that provide support and basic human needs in the Naperville Community. The grants directly benefit local nonprofits in and around Naperville. The club has given more than $2.2 million to organizations over the last 20 years. NCTV17 was one of the 30 nonprofits to receive a grant.