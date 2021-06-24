Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty | Avoid Tornado-Damaged Areas | Celebrity Dancers Revealed

Murder Suspect Pleads Not-Guilty

76-year-old Barry Lee Whelpley appeared in a Will County courtroom this morning, pleading not guilty in a nearly 50-year-old murder case. The Mounds View, Minnesota resident was arrested June 2 as the prime suspect in the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson. Whelpley was formally indicted on three counts of first-degree murder this morning; he entered a not-guilty plea for all of them. Whelpley’s case now moves on to trial, with the first pre-trial date set for August 26. If found guilty in any of the murder counts, he could face life imprisonment.

Avoid Tornado-Damaged Areas

The Naperville Police Department asks the public to steer clear of tornado-damaged areas in town. Excessive car and foot traffic in those spots is impeding workers’ ability to get in and help with relief and cleanup. Those who are not residents of the neighborhood or who are not authorized to be helping with cleanup should avoid the area.

Paris Bistro Ribbon Cutting

Yesterday was the official ribbon cutting for Paris Bistro’s new location. The French eatery has moved operations slightly north to a larger spot at 2656 Showplace Drive. Mayor Steve Chirico and other community leaders were on hand to commemorate the event.

Dancing With The Celebrities Reveal

And last night the Career & Networking Center announced the local celebrity dancers who’ll be taking the floor for the nonprofit’s Dancing With The Celebrities fundraiser. Financial advisor with Merrill Lynch, Derek McDaniel; Partner and CPA at Wipfli, John Miller; Executive Director of PowerForward DuPage, Karyn Charvat; Naperville Board of Fire and Police Commissioner Mark Wright; Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO, Kaylin Risvold; Chief Digital and Technology Officer at RNL, Kader Sakkaria; Executive Vice President of Advancement for Loaves & Fishes Community Services, Nancy Wiersum; and Operations Director for DynaCom, Mari Rodriguez will show off their moves at the annual event. They’ll be paired with pro dancers from the Celebrity Dance Studio in Downers Grove, Arthur Murray in Naperville and NP Dance Studio in Naperville. The event will be held at Meson Sabika on September 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ticket information is available on the Career & Networking Center website.

