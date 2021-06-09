Murder Suspect Extradited | NPD Chief Retiring | Last Day for D203

Murder Suspect Extradited

The man charged in the nearly 50-year-old murder case of a Naperville teenager has been extradited to Illinois. Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, was moved yesterday and is currently being held at the Will County Jail. He had been arrested last week in Minnesota after genetic genealogy technology linked him to the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson, according to authorities. Whelpley was 27 at the time of the murder. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

NPD Chief Retiring

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall is retiring from the Naperville Police Department after 37 years of service. He began his career with the department in 1977, holding the titles of police officer, investigator, sergeant, and lieutenant before retiring as captain in 2005. He then spent seven years as Naperville’s assistant city manager before returning to the police department in 2012 as chief. His last day will be July 2.

Walk On! For Chuck Papanos

The Naperville Park District is holding a new walk in memory of late park manager Chuck Papanos. “Walk On!” will honor Papanos by supporting research for lymphoma, which he died from last July. Papanos served the park district for 20 years as the Parks North/Riverwalk Manager. “Walk On!” will take place July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion. Registration information is available on the Lymphoma Research Foundation website. The park district will be hosting a dedication ceremony for Papanos on noon of that same day at the garden planted in his honor just west of the Grand Pavilion.

Remembering Miss Patty

On Monday the Naperville Public Library dedicated a new virtual play floor at Nichols Library in memory of children’s librarian Patty Daniel. Daniel worked at the library from 2013 to 2020 and was affectionately known as “Miss Patty.” She died in 2020 from metastatic breast cancer. The new play floor is reflective of Miss Patty’s love for generating excitement and enthusiasm for kids exploring the library.

Last Day for D203

And that’s a wrap – or in this case, a clap – for Naperville School District 203. Today marks the end of the district’s 2020-2021 school year, and there were celebrations at schools across the district, including Kingsley Elementary. This morning, to honor the last day, Kingsley put on a parade for its students. Fifth graders led the walk while parents and the community clapped as they passed by.

