Municipal Band Summer Concerts Canceled | Midday Spray | Splash Pad Opens

Municipal Band Cancels All Summer Concerts

The Naperville Municipal Band is canceling the remainder of its 2020 summer concerts. The band had previously hoped to resume its annual concerts in Central Park toward the end of July, but due to the public health situation, that plan is no longer feasible. The band’s directors and board say though sad about the decision, they feel it is the right one to keep their audience members safe. NCTV17 will continue to rebroadcast classic concerts from the band on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Midday Spray

There’s a new way to beat the heat at Rotary Hill. The Naperville Park District has brought their Midday Spray to shower down a refreshing mist on kids looking to cool off. The giant sprinkler will run Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. throughout July, starting today. The park district asks that anyone attending review their COVID-19 Participation Guidelines for outdoor events before arriving. Operation of the spray will be weather dependent.

Splash Pad Opens

Also opening today: the splash pad at the 95th Street Community Plaza. The brand new offering from the park district is perhaps the “coolest” part of the plaza, the rest of which opened over the weekend. You can find it just south of the 95th Street Library. Other fun you’ll find there includes a storybook themed playground and a performance pavilion and lawn. The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. No more than 50 people are allowed in at a time, to help with social distancing.

All American Swimmers

Yesterday we shared which local girls made the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association All American list – and today it’s the boys’ turn.

Naperville Central’s Andrew Dai earned All American honors in the 100-yard butterfly.

Waubonsie Valley had two relay teams make the list: Elmer Wang, Aayush Deshpande , Brian Knothe and Lucas Conrads in the 400 yard free relay, and Amav Deshpande, Brian Knothe, Aayush Deshpande and Lucas Conrads in the 200 medley relay. Conrads was also an All American in the 500 free as was Knothe in the 100-yard breaststroke. Aayush Deshpande was honored in the 100 butterfly and the 200 IM.

Connor Boyle of Neuqua Valley was recognized in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, after winning state in both events this February. Wildcat swimmers Boyle, Jimmy Senese, Tim Karubas and Alex Dunn were named All Americans in the 200 free relay. Congratulations to all.

