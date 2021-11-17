Mosque Complex Approved | Outdoor Dining Extension | Christmas Tree Up

ICN Mosque Complex Approved

Last night there was standing room only as Naperville City Council voted unanimously to approve the construction of a mosque complex that is planned for the city’s south side. The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) got the go ahead for the construction of phases 1 and 2 of the project at 3540 248th Avenue. However, phases 3, 4 and 5 of construction will require additional city review and approval before project leaders may proceed. The topic drew both support and opposition from more than 500 people over almost 10 months in planning and zoning commission meetings. The mosque complex, once built, will feature a school, multipurpose hall and gymnasium.

Outdoor Dining Extension

Outdoor dining at some restaurants in Naperville is here to stay through May 2022. Naperville City Council extended an emergency order that allows businesses without traditional outdoor dining amenities to serve patrons. That means restaurants can extend dining areas onto parts of sidewalks and parking spaces. The council’s decision is expected to help several restaurants to come into compliance with a city ordinance, which had expired October 1 of this year.

D204 Test to Stay

Indian Prairie School District 204 is expanding its test to stay program to all elementary and middle schools within the district, after the program proved successful at the four elementary schools in which it had been piloted. The program allows eligible kids to stay in school after a COVID-19 exposure if they remain asymptomatic and test negative for the virus on the first, third, fifth, and seventh day after exposure.

Park District Christmas Tree

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Naperville, as the Naperville Park District installed its Christmas tree at the Dandelion Fountain yesterday morning. The artificial tree is decorated head to toe in LED lights and stands 18 feet tall – requiring an assist from a crane to top it off. An over 20-year park district tradition, the tree will light up the Riverwalk until early January.

