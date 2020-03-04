Moser Tower To Be Repaired | Solar Grid Approved | Fitz And The Tantrums At Ribfest

Moser Tower To Be Repaired:

It’s official – Moser Tower will be repaired. At last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, the dais directed city staff to put Moser Tower repairs out for bidding. Council was presented three options for the 20-year-old tower, which was found to have structural damage in 2015. Rather than taking down the tower or repairing it and encasing the bottom portion in glass, council unanimously agreed with the Riverwalk Commission’s recommendation to repair and maintain it. City staff will come back with bids for the work, though they estimate it will cost about $1.5 million in 2021, and then just over $26,600 annually to maintain for the next 30 years.

Solar Grid Approved:

Council also voted 9-0 to approve a new solar energy grid at the Springbrook Water Reclamation Facility. A 3,500 panel system will be installed in a former cornfield at the facility, which will produce about 1.6 million kilowatt hours of energy – enough to power 145 homes annually. That system will join Naperville’s other solar grid – a 161-panel system located on top of the municipal center. There is no direct cost to the city, due to an agreement with the Illinois Municipal Electric Agency.

North Central College’s Jim Miller Honored:

Congratulations to North Central College’s Jim Miller, who’s been named an Under Armour NCAA Division III Athletic Director of the Year. Miller was chosen for his commitment to higher education and student athletes, teamwork, loyalty and his ability to inspire. Under his tenure as North Central College athletic director since 2005, the college has taken home 18 team national championships. Miller is one of four in his division to receive the honor, given by the National Collegiate Directors of Athletics.

Fitz and the Tantrums At Ribfest:

And get ready to clap your hands, because Fitz and the Tantrums are coming to Ribfest this summer. The Exchange Club of Naperville has announced that the alternative band, known for the popular “Handclap” song, will be taking the Navistar Main Stage on Sunday, July 5. Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. on the Ribfest web site.

